MANU, BAN demonstrate cooperation is possible with scientific facts: conference

Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - The treaty for friendship, good neighborly ties and cooperation between Macedonia and Bulgaria is not a mere agreement, it is a deal of special importance, because it clearly demonstrates the determination of the two countries to build friendship, close open issues, and most notably because it paves the way for NATO and EU integration, said Taki Fiti.

The President of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) spoke Monday at the opening of a joint academic conference with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAN).

The conference, Fiti said, aims at affirming the friendship treaty and through debates to contribute to conceiving and defining forms and contents of joint cooperation.

"MANU and BAN have shown that we can cooperate, rather successfully, that we can debate using scientific arguments and facts as appropriate for academic and artistic institutions," stated Fiti.

He mentioned that over the weekend in Ohrid, the formation was agreed of an inter-academic group of members of the two academies, which will aid the process of implementation of obligations stemming from the agreement.

Speaking at the opening, Vasil Nikolov, Vice President of the Bulgarian Academy, said that Balkan countries were burdened by their unequal historical development and contradiction.

"Thus, together we should be seeking opportunities to overcome problems by having sincere and constructive dialogue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding. The joint efforts of the academics from Macedonia and Bulgaria in the past five years are a proof of the nonexistence of political and ideological dependency in the sphere of science," said Nikolov.

The platform on cooperation between MANU and BAN in implementing the accord will be presented at the conference.

The platform envisages the implementation of joint scientific, artistic and cultural projects, supports joint book publishing, translation of books and application for projects from national and European funds. ba/13:36

