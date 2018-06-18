Bitola Shakespeare Festival to showcase 11 plays, a capella Shakespeare concert

Bitola, 18 June 2018 (MIA) – This year's Bitola Shakespeare Festival will showcase the work of more than 500 participants from Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan, Italy, Croatia, and Macedonia, presenting eleven plays and an a capella Shakespeare performance.

Scheduled for June 23, the premiere of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar directed by Zlatko Pakovic will open the 6th edition of the festival, organized by the National Theater in Bitola.

Ivan Jercic, the theater's director, said the organizers were making special preparations for the a capella 'Shakespeare concert' to be given by Polish singer Stanisław Sojka, who will present a recital of the Bard's sonnets accompanied by a choir from Krakow.

Bitola's theater will also host Italy's Theater of Eternal Values and its Shakespeare's Women. The Gavella Theater from Zagreb, Croatia, will put on a performance of Richard III, while Zadar's Teatro Verdi will perform Othello.

The Bitola audience will also have a chance to see Hamlet played by Romania's National Theater from Bucharest, and the Hungarian State Theater from Timișoara will present Shakespeare, Sonnet 66.

The Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater will give a performance of Romeo and Juliet. The festival will close with The Winter's Tale performed by the Montenegrin National Theater from Podgorica.

Local productions will include William's Dream, to be performed by Skopje's Theater for Children and Youth, as well as Macbeth by Skopje's Albanian Theater and King Lear by Skopje's Turkish Theater.

The Bitola Shakespeare Festival is financially supported by the Macedonian Ministry of Culture and the Municipality of Bitola. mr/14:21

