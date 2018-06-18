'Secret Ingredient' to screen at Shanghai International Film Festival
- Monday, June 18, 2018 4:39 PM
Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) – Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be shown at the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which began on Saturday, June 16.
As part of the festival's International Film Panorama, the Macedonian movie will have three screenings – on Monday, Friday, and Sunday.
This will be the third time that Secret Ingredient has screened at an A-category festival, having already been shown at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia and the Goa International Film Festival Of India.
SIFF, founded in 1993, is one of the biggest film festivals in Asia. This year's edition will run through June 25.
Secret Ingredient, meanwhile, won a Macedonian Alternative Award, its third national prize. The movie has also won nine international awards, five of which for Best Film.
So far, Secret Ingredient has been shown at 24 film festivals worldwide.
The cast includes Blagoj Veselinov, Anastas Tanovski, Aksel Mehmet, Dime Iliev, Aleksandar Mikic, Miroslav Petkovic, and Simona Dimkovska.
Branislav Nikolov, Pece Trajkovski-Brada, and Goce Jovanovski scored the film, Dejan Dimeski is the director of photography, Martin Ivanov is the film editor, and Gjorce Stavreski wrote, directed, and produced the movie for Fragment Film from Skopje. mr/16:39
###
