Exhibition of artists/participants of CreArt project

Skopje, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition of artists Mario Romoda (Croatia) and Marija Koneska (Macedonia) will open Tuesday evening in Skopje-based Cultural and Information Centre.

The two artists are the first guests/participants of the EU funded project CreArt (Network of Cities for Artistic Creation) and created their own works for a period of one month.

The exhibition will run until June 26. sk/10:25

