This year's Skopje Summer Festival opens on Thursday

Skopje, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - The 2018 Skopje Summer Festival begins this coming Thursday, on World Music Day, with a concert of musicians from Israel in the Macedonian Philharmonic. The official opening will be heralded by an exhibition of works by Vladimir Temkov on Wednesday.

Skopje Summer Festival is organized by the Skopje Culture and Art Directorate and funded by the City of Skopje, the Ministry of Culture and foreign embassies and cultural centers.

The Skopje Festival has been existing on the cultural map of the capital and that of the entire country for 39 years. The program this year consists of local musicians and ensembles, as well as up-and-coming artists because the festival is known for its openness for creative forces, the Directorate's director Nikola Gligorov told a news conference Tuesday.

The festival, which closes on July 31, will take place in some 20 venues across the city.

Speaking at the news conference, Israeli Ambassador Dan Oryan said it was an honor to open the festival with a concert of Israeli musicians, which would mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence.

The event will include concerts by Israeli singer Dganit Daddo and Israel's leading flutist Heftsiba Zer Aviv.

The festival's opening the next day, on Friday, will be followed by a theater performance, produced by the Zagreb-based theater company Gavela, of Richard III. The play is directed by Macedonian director Aleksandar Popovski.

Furthermore, a guide book about Skopje in English - first of its kind - was promoted at the news conference. ba/16:23

