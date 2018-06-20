Vladimir Temkov exhibition opens in NLB Gallery

Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition of artworks titled “Quest for the meaning of the artistic facing the beauty of nature” by Vladimir Temkov will open Wednesday evening in NLB Gallery ahead of Thursday’s official opening of 2018 Skopje Summer Festival.

Vladimir Temkov (b. 1959 in Kavadarci) graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts in Skopje, where he completed his master studies at the Department of Painting. He had his first solo exhibition in 1983 in the Museum Gallery in his hometown Kavadarci and so far he has held forty solo exhibitions in Macedonia, Bulgaria and Croatia. sk/10:08

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.