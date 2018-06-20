Vladimir Temkov exhibition opens in NLB Gallery
- Wednesday, June 20, 2018 10:10 AM
Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition of artworks titled “Quest for the meaning of the artistic facing the beauty of nature” by Vladimir Temkov will open Wednesday evening in NLB Gallery ahead of Thursday’s official opening of 2018 Skopje Summer Festival.
Vladimir Temkov (b. 1959 in Kavadarci) graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts in Skopje, where he completed his master studies at the Department of Painting. He had his first solo exhibition in 1983 in the Museum Gallery in his hometown Kavadarci and so far he has held forty solo exhibitions in Macedonia, Bulgaria and Croatia. sk/10:08
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:28 PM | Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire
Three children aged 4, 2 and 1 died in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Veles late on Wedne...
- 9:20 PM | Erdogan says Turkey became safe haven for refugees, West hid behind barbed wires
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey became a safe haven for refugees while the W...
- 8:57 PM | Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on immigration on Wednesday to end...
- 8:46 PM | WC 2018: Uruguay makes knockout stage, Saudi Arabia out after 1-0 loss
Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal from striker Luis Suarez, propelling the...
- 8:41 PM | Committee for changes in Macedonian, Greek instruction books in coming weeks
A committee working on changes in instruction books in both Macedonia and Greece will be established...