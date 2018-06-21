Skopje Summer Festival opens
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:36 AM
Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - The 2018 Skopje Summer Festival begins on Thursday - World Music Day - with a concert of musicians from Israel in the Macedonian Philharmonic.
Skopje Summer Festival is organized by the Skopje Culture and Art Directorate and funded by the City of Skopje, the Ministry of Culture and foreign embassies and cultural centers.
The Skopje Festival has been existing on the cultural map of the capital and that of the entire country for 39 years. The program this year consists of local musicians and ensembles, as well as up-and-coming artists because the festival is known for its openness for creative forces, the Directorate's director Nikola Gligorov told a news conference on Tuesday.
The festival, which closes on July 31, will take place in some 20 venues across the city.
Speaking at the news conference, Israeli Ambassador Dan Oryan said it was an honor to open the festival with a concert of Israeli musicians, which would mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence.
The event will include concerts by Israeli singer Dganit Daddo and Israel's leading flutist Heftsiba Zer Aviv.
The festival's opening the next day, on Friday, will be followed by a theater performance, produced by the Zagreb-based theater company Gavela, of Richard III. The play is directed by Macedonian director Aleksandar Popovski.
Furthermore, a guide book about Skopje in English - first of its kind - was promoted at the news conference. ba/08:35
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:39 PM | Agreement moving in positive direction, says DIMAR leader
Thanasis Theocharopoulos, leader of Democratic Left (DIMAR), a center-left Greek political party, sa...
- 1:28 PM | EU seeks to screen migrants in Africa, stop boat crossings
The European Union's top migration official says the EU wants to screen migrants in centers in north...
- 12:18 PM | Literary Scepter awards presented to poets Vidicevski and Dobre
Event "Holiday of Lindens" was held at the premises of the Macedonian Writers Association (MWA) on T...
- 11:56 AM | Japan to halt missile attack drills after Trump-Kim summit: Kyodo
Japan has decided to halt drills to prepare for a North Korean missile attack after a historic summi...
- 11:53 AM | Osmani: EU negotiations imply deep society transformation for which any help is welcomed
Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Thursday with the Japan International Cooperation Ag...