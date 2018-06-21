МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Skopje City Park to host 'Avec l'amour' film screening, Queen tribute concert

Thursday, June 21, 2018  7:21 PM

Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian director Ilija Cvetkovski's documentary Avec l'amour will screen at the City Park in Skopje on Thursday at 10 pm.

On Friday at 9 pm, the acclaimed Serbian tribute band Queen Real Tribute will play a Queen Symphony show backed by the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra and the Macedonian Opera and Ballet choir.

The Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov told the press on Thursday that many regional mayors would attend the event, which aims to bring back 'the glory of our city.'

"We must work on restoring the glory of our city and offering citizens cultural events that oppose the kitsch we were until recently exposed to," Silegov said. "Because Skopje deserves to be put on the map of world culture centers."

The event was organized by the Macedonian Philharmonic and the Youth Cultural Center, with the support of the City of Skopje. mr/19:21

