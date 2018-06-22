Zagreb-based Gavella Drama Theatre to perform King Richard III

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - Zagreb-based Gavella Drama Theatre is to perform Friday evening the William Shakespeare's King Richard III directed by Aleksandar Popovski within 2018 Skopje Summer Festival.

Popovski told the news conference that the play is new that premiered in December in Gavella Drama Theatre where he has been working for ten years.

Beside Ozren Grabaric, who plays the main role in historical drama by Shakespeare, the cast also includes Andrej Dojkic, Sven Setak, Martina Cvek, Dijana Vidusin, Sven Medvesek, Zivko Anocic, Bojana Gregoric-Vejzovic, Hrvoje Klobucar, Slavica Knezevic, Nikola Bake, Ivan Grcic, Gjorgje Kukuljica, Filip Sovagovic and Anica Kovacevic.

The director Aleksandar Popovski is also stage designer, Marita Copo is costume designer while Marjan Necak wrote the music. sk/10:50

