Symposium on Serbian drama, theatre in Macedonia
- Monday, June 25, 2018 9:05 AM
Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - University professors, theatre experts and critics from Macedonia and abroad will take part June 25-26 at a symposium themed "Serbian Drama and Theatre in Macedonia since 1945".
The symposium is held within research project "European Drama and Theatre in Macedonia" of University of Audiovisual Arts - EFTA.
The project has already included symposiums on German and Bulgarian drama and theatre. ik/09:04
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:04 PM | Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains unchanged
Gasoline prices drop by MKD 1 while diesel remains unchanged as of Monday midnight, says the Energy ...
- 12:51 PM | Eastern Europe is drifting away from the West: report
While Western European population continues to grow, many countries of Eastern and South-eastern Eur...
- 12:44 PM | Kotzias: Europe must keep its word to North Macedonia and Albania
In our opinion, as long as the European Commission started and set a horizon this summer to launch f...
- 12:27 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO invitation in July, accession depending on referendum outcome
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Macedonia's accession to the Alliance de...
- 12:00 PM | Sekerinska expects positive decisions on Macedonia in coming weeks
Developments in the coming couple of weeks will have broad and long-term effects, hopefully positive...