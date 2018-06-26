"Down on the Farm" by UK artist Duncan Higgins
Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - In the framework of Skopje Summer, the Skopje Culture and Art Directorate and 3G Dominium Kulturno Jadro organize exhibit "Down on the Farm" by British artist Duncan Higgins in the Museum of the City of Skopje on Tuesday.
The display situates painting in relation to the contested role of documentary photography and film-making, both through the process by which it came about, and its form when presented. Utilising polyphonic narrative structures and numerous interwoven material montages to contest indexical or capricious documentary facts.
Duncan Higgins is a professor of fine art at the Bergen National Academy of Art and Design (Norway) and visual art professor at the Nottingham Trent University (UK). ik/09:00
