Promotion of book "Europe, Our Common Home” by Jean Monnet

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - The University of Audiovisual Arts, the European Film, Theater and Dance Academy Skopje-Paris-Rotterdam-Essen is to promote Wednesday the special edition of the book "Europe, Our Common Home” by Jean Monnet on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Macedonia and France.

University's Rector Jordan Plevnes, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier, who is the author of book's preface and translator of the book Liljana Kotevska - Plevnes are to address the promotional event. sk/12:07

