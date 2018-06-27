Zoran Ancevski to launch 'Celestial Pantomime' poetry book

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) – The Museum of the City of Skopje is hosting Wednesday a book launch of Celestial Pantomime, the latest poetry book by Zoran Ancevski.

The book was published by Templum, and it will be promoted by writers Olivera Kjorvezirovska and Magdalena Horvat, who will read a few of the poems together with the author.

Zoran Ancevski (b. 1954, Skopje) is a renowned Macedonian poet, essayist, literary translator, and a professor of Anglo-American literature.

He has published the poetry collections Journey through broken images (1984), Strategy of Defeat (1994), Line(s) of Resistance (1998), Translating of the Dead (2000), Wild Peace (2004), Selected Poems (2008), History of the Wind (2009), as well as the extensive study On tradition (2007).

Ancevski has also translated and edited numerous poetry anthologies, selections, and fiction works by internationally renowned authors into Macedonian. He is the recipient of the Grigor Prlicev translation award for 2001.

He is a member of the Macedonian Writers Association and the current president of the Macedonian PEN Center.

Between 2003 and 2007, he served as president of the Managing Board of the international Struga Poetry Evenings festival. mr/13:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.