МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 

Zoran Ancevski to launch 'Celestial Pantomime' poetry book

Wednesday, June 27, 2018  1:29 PM

Zoran Ancevski to launch

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) – The Museum of the City of Skopje is hosting Wednesday a book launch of Celestial Pantomime, the latest poetry book by Zoran Ancevski.

The book was published by Templum, and it will be promoted by writers Olivera Kjorvezirovska and Magdalena Horvat, who will read a few of the poems together with the author.

Zoran Ancevski (b. 1954, Skopje) is a renowned Macedonian poet, essayist, literary translator, and a professor of Anglo-American literature.

ÐÐ½ÑÐµÐ²ÑÐºÐ¸

He has published the poetry collections Journey through broken images (1984), Strategy of Defeat (1994), Line(s) of Resistance (1998), Translating of the Dead (2000), Wild Peace (2004), Selected Poems (2008), History of the Wind (2009), as well as the extensive study On tradition (2007).

Ancevski has also translated and edited numerous poetry anthologies, selections, and fiction works by internationally renowned authors into Macedonian. He is the recipient of the Grigor Prlicev translation award for 2001.

He is a member of the Macedonian Writers Association and the current president of the Macedonian PEN Center.

Between 2003 and 2007, he served as president of the Managing Board of the international Struga Poetry Evenings festival. mr/13:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/23/2015 9:10:38 AM Promotion of Seida Beganovic’s poetry book
6/26/2014 12:07:11 PM Promotion of Elena Prendzova's latest book

Mosaic

Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Sh...

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

New Zealand PM welcomes baby girl; first world leader to give birth in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a baby girl on T...

Lion shot dead at Belgium zoo

A lion has been shot dead at a zoo in Belgium afte...

Top