Zoran Ancevski to launch 'Celestial Pantomime' poetry book
- Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29 PM
Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) – The Museum of the City of Skopje is hosting Wednesday a book launch of Celestial Pantomime, the latest poetry book by Zoran Ancevski.
The book was published by Templum, and it will be promoted by writers Olivera Kjorvezirovska and Magdalena Horvat, who will read a few of the poems together with the author.
Zoran Ancevski (b. 1954, Skopje) is a renowned Macedonian poet, essayist, literary translator, and a professor of Anglo-American literature.
He has published the poetry collections Journey through broken images (1984), Strategy of Defeat (1994), Line(s) of Resistance (1998), Translating of the Dead (2000), Wild Peace (2004), Selected Poems (2008), History of the Wind (2009), as well as the extensive study On tradition (2007).
Ancevski has also translated and edited numerous poetry anthologies, selections, and fiction works by internationally renowned authors into Macedonian. He is the recipient of the Grigor Prlicev translation award for 2001.
He is a member of the Macedonian Writers Association and the current president of the Macedonian PEN Center.
Between 2003 and 2007, he served as president of the Managing Board of the international Struga Poetry Evenings festival. mr/13:28
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:30 PM | EU chief says Europe must prepare for the worst with Trump
European Council President Donald Tusk says the European Union must prepare for the worst due to the...
- 5:02 PM | Athens supports Skopje in EU and NATO, everything in hands of member-states
Ambassador Dimitris Yannakakis said Wednesday that Greece supports Macedonia in EU and NATO based on...
- 4:49 PM | Greece's floods: No reports of Macedonian tourists asking for assistance
Macedonian tourists vacationing in Greece so far haven't sought help and haven't reported any damage...
- 4:46 PM | Zaev to meet Tusk on Thursday
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at ...
- 4:38 PM | Luxembourg FM Asselborn gives MIA insight into the compromise over Macedonia's accession talks
The ten-hour discussion over a compromise among EU member-states regarding the accession talks for M...