Oversight hearing on natural and cultural heritage of Ohrid region resumes

Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Parliament’s Committee on Culture is to continue Friday the oversight hearing on the topic “Law on Managing the World Cultural and Natural Heritage of the Ohrid Region and Related Regulations in context of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.”

The Committee will continue to hear out the statements of other witnesses from state bodies, institutions, public enterprises, scientific institutions and civil society organizations.

The oversight hearing is initiated by the ruling majority, but is also supported by the opposition MPs. It started on May 22 and the aim is to provide answers from the competent authorities in regard to activities related to protection of Ohrid region. sk/12:01

