Oversight hearing on natural and cultural heritage of Ohrid region resumes
- Thursday, June 28, 2018 12:02 PM
Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Parliament’s Committee on Culture is to continue Friday the oversight hearing on the topic “Law on Managing the World Cultural and Natural Heritage of the Ohrid Region and Related Regulations in context of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.”
The Committee will continue to hear out the statements of other witnesses from state bodies, institutions, public enterprises, scientific institutions and civil society organizations.
The oversight hearing is initiated by the ruling majority, but is also supported by the opposition MPs. It started on May 22 and the aim is to provide answers from the competent authorities in regard to activities related to protection of Ohrid region. sk/12:01
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:23 PM | EU to welcome Macedonia-Greece name deal, conclusions show
Draft-conclusions of today's EU Summit, which should be adopted on Friday, welcome the name agreemen...
- 4:51 PM | PES welcomes Macedonia’s EU, NATO prospect
Premier and leader of ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev, accompanied by the party vice-president Radmila Seker...
- 3:53 PM | FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratif...
- 3:41 PM | "Golden Camera 300" life achievement award for British cinematographer Roger Deakins
British cinematographer Roger Deakins is the laureate of this year's "Golden Camera 300" life achiev...
- 3:32 PM | EU path set out, keep up reform pace, Tusk urges Zaev (video)
This is a good week for your country and for the Western Balkans. The EU ministers set out the path ...