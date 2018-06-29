Night romance for Koco Racin in national and university library
- Friday, June 29, 2018 9:02 AM
Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Night Romance for Koco Racin in the Skopje-based national and university library St.Clement of Ohrid will mark the 110. anniversary from the birth of the Macedonian poet and 75 years from his death.
"Followers of Racin's poetry, especially love poetry, will have an exceptional opportunity to see the cards that Racin sent to his love Raca and other girls, expressing his youthful love. They will also hear a portion of the verses read by actor Damjan Cvetanovski," says the library.
A musical performance of Vasko Atanasoski (Bernays Propaganda) and a screening of documentary film "White Dawns" will also be held at the library plateau. ik/09:01
###
