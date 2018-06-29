'Young Europe in the Balkans' brings together students from W. Balkan countries

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Students from academies of theater, film and music from the six EU candidate countries in the region - Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina - are taking part Friday in an event dubbed "Young Europe in the Balkans".

The event's organizers, the University for Audiovisual Art in Skopje, aim to hold it on yearly basis at the Creative Center for Audiovisual Art as a way to mark the end of an academic year.

A welcome speech was delivered by French Ambassador Christian Thimonier, who wrote the preface of a special edition of the book "Europe, Our Common Home" by Jean Monnet - one of the founders of the European Union.

"We all work for you and your future. You, too, should work for yourselves, you should work for us, because the fate of Europe is in your hands," stated Thimonier amongst other things.

The University's Rector Jordan Plevnes said the venue, equipped in partnership with the company Macedonian Railways, would be opened to unite the artistic ideals of all up-and-coming generations in the Balkans.

The venue, which boasts a stage and 240 seats, is owned by the Macedonian Railways.

"It is ideal. With our support and theirs, and with assistance from foundations and embassies across Europe, we will furnish it to serve as the first historic space that unites all Western Balkan countries. It will host events related to film, theater, music, etc," Plevnes told MIA. ba/17:27

