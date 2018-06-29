'Young Europe in the Balkans' brings together students from W. Balkan countries
- Friday, June 29, 2018 5:29 PM
Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Students from academies of theater, film and music from the six EU candidate countries in the region - Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina - are taking part Friday in an event dubbed "Young Europe in the Balkans".
The event's organizers, the University for Audiovisual Art in Skopje, aim to hold it on yearly basis at the Creative Center for Audiovisual Art as a way to mark the end of an academic year.
A welcome speech was delivered by French Ambassador Christian Thimonier, who wrote the preface of a special edition of the book "Europe, Our Common Home" by Jean Monnet - one of the founders of the European Union.
"We all work for you and your future. You, too, should work for yourselves, you should work for us, because the fate of Europe is in your hands," stated Thimonier amongst other things.
The University's Rector Jordan Plevnes said the venue, equipped in partnership with the company Macedonian Railways, would be opened to unite the artistic ideals of all up-and-coming generations in the Balkans.
The venue, which boasts a stage and 240 seats, is owned by the Macedonian Railways.
"It is ideal. With our support and theirs, and with assistance from foundations and embassies across Europe, we will furnish it to serve as the first historic space that unites all Western Balkan countries. It will host events related to film, theater, music, etc," Plevnes told MIA. ba/17:27
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:40 PM | EU's Tusk commends Bulgarian EU Presidency
European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday said that Bulgaria had done an outstanding and effi...
- 7:13 PM | Portugal's Vitorino elected head of UN migration agency IOM
Portuguese politician and former EU commissioner Antonio Vitorino was elected on Friday to become th...
- 6:30 PM | PM Zaev for MTV: EU to launch screening process for Macedonia next month
As the European Union set the date, the screening process should be launched in late July and I expe...
- 5:29 PM | 'Young Europe in the Balkans' brings together students from W. Balkan countries
Students from academies of theater, film and music from the six EU candidate countries in the region...
- 5:20 PM | Skopje-Athens deal – rather significant for the region, Kosovo President says
Settling of the dispute between Macedonia and Greece and finalizing the Pristina-Belgrade negotiatio...