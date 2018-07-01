Ensemble Kitka wins Pece Atanasovski festival Grand Prix award
- Sunday, July 01, 2018 11:12 AM
Prilep, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Folklore ensemble Kitka from Istibanje is the recipient of the Grand Prix award for best performance at this year's 44. festival of folk instruments and songs Pece Atanasovski, which ended in Dolneni on Saturday.
Bagpipe player Kire Rizoski received the bagpipe of Pece Atanasovski, one of Macedonia's most renowned folk musicians.
About 250 performers from across Macedonia took part in the festival, which also included a seminar on folk instruments and songs. ik/11:09
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:57 PM | Iran eyes private oil exports to help beat U.S. sanctions
Iran will allow private companies to export crude oil, part of a strategy to counter U.S. sanctions,...
- 3:01 PM | Kammenos says name non-negotiable, to leave government when time comes
We are not negotiating over the name, we have a clear mandate from the people and we will leave the ...
- 1:57 PM | Fresh protests in Athens, Thessaloniki over name agreement
Fresh protests against the name agreement will be staged in Athens and Thessaloniki on Sunday, MIA r...
- 11:34 AM | Number of Internet users increases, Facebook unchanged: statistics
The number of Internet users in Macedonia is 1,58 million or 75.9 percent of the population, while t...
- 11:25 AM | Delays at Bogorodica, Dojran border crossings
Increased traffic frequency is reported at Bogorodica and Dojran border crossings with Greece on Sun...