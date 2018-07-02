Concert of Austrian quintet Joseph Haydn Brass

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - In the framework of Skopje Summer 2018, Austrian brass quintet "Joseph Haydn Brass" will hold a concert at square "Mother Teresa" on Monday,

The concert also observes Austria's taking over of the six-month EU Presidency.

The quintet is comprised of Peter Bauer (trumpet), Johann Stangl (trumpet), Florian Janezic (horn), Robert Poepperl (trombone) and Guenther Kleidosty (tuba). ik/08:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.