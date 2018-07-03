Ballet performance Metamorphosis premieres at Skopje Summer Festival
- Tuesday, July 03, 2018 9:34 AM
Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - A premiere of the ballet performance Metamorphosis choreographed by Ivana Kocevska and music written by Filip Glas and Ivan Penov will be held Tuesday evening in the Macedonian Opera and Ballet within Skopje Summer Festival.
Music will be performed by pianist Dino Imeri, including 13 dancers on stage.
Milena Atanasova is the costume designer and Saso Alusevski is the author of the poster photo. sk/09:31
###
