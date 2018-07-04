Balkan Folklore Festival kicks off in Ohrid
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 10:06 AM
Ohrid, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - The 57th Balkan Festival of Folk Songs and Dances kicks off Wednesday evening with a parade of participants through Ohrid streets and an evening concert of the ensemble of the traditional folk dances and songs “Tanec.”
The four-day event will feature performances of cultural-artistic clubs and folk ensembles from Macedonia, Albania, Serbia and Montenegro in the Culture Centre “Grigor Prlicev.”
Moreover, an exhibition of Vlach folk costumes from the collection of Prof. Vangja Dimitrieva-Kuzmanoska will open in gallery centre of Culture Centre “Grigor Prlicev.”
The festival is traditionally held under the auspices of the Parliament and is supported by the Ministry of Culture. sk/10:05
