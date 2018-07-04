Ademi-Reka: Macedonia, Albania pledge to improve youth cooperation in culture

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi and Albanian Ambassador to Macedonia Fatos Reka on Wednesday praised the level of cooperation established so far in the field of culture between the two neighboring countries.

"Macedonia and Albania share similar foreign policy interests as part of regional cooperation, the EU and NATO. The intensity of bilateral visits at all levels is one of the best indicators for the quality of bilateral relations," Ademi said urging the two countries to further strengthen their cooperation, said the Ministry of Culture.

Ambassador Reka emphasized the importance of mutual support as part of the cultural cooperation between Macedonia and Albania, especially support to youth cooperation.

He underscored the UNESCO's support to forming clubs from Macedonia alongside their partners in Albania that have already carried out several activities as part of the project "Understanding and Respecting Cultural Diversity."

The project aims at improving cultural cooperation between young people in Macedonia and Albania, stated the press release. ba/14:18

