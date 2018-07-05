Observance of 100 years from birth of architect Boris Cipan
- Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:49 AM
Ohrid, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Faculty of Architecture, Ohrid municipality, Museum of the City of Skopje, and the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts will observe 100 years from birth of architect Boris Cipan in the Ohrid-based Uranija House on Thursday.
Ohrid Mayor Jovan Stojanoski, academician Gazanfer Bajram and Faculty of Architecture Dean Ognen Marina are set to address the event.
Exhibit "100 Years Boris Cipan" will also open later today. ik/08:48
