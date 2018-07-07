Prespa region celebrates St John the Baptist’s birthday

Resen, 7 July 2018 (MIA) – The birthday of St, John the Baptist – 7 July - is celebrated Saturday in the Prespa region for the sixth year in a row. The day, known among people as ‘Ivanden’, bears special significance for the residents of this region.

‘The manifestation, named after the old custom ‘Ivanka’ (dressing of the doll Ivanka) reminds us of our roots and traditions and therefore enjoys the support of the Ministry of Culture, Resen Culture House Director Vasko Vasilevski says.

The event also offered a selection of Prespa region delicacies, as well as the guitar & piano concert. lk/16:22

