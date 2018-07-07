Prespa region celebrates St John the Baptist’s birthday
- Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:24 PM
Resen, 7 July 2018 (MIA) – The birthday of St, John the Baptist – 7 July - is celebrated Saturday in the Prespa region for the sixth year in a row. The day, known among people as ‘Ivanden’, bears special significance for the residents of this region.
‘The manifestation, named after the old custom ‘Ivanka’ (dressing of the doll Ivanka) reminds us of our roots and traditions and therefore enjoys the support of the Ministry of Culture, Resen Culture House Director Vasko Vasilevski says.
The event also offered a selection of Prespa region delicacies, as well as the guitar & piano concert. lk/16:22
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:24 PM | Prespa region celebrates St John the Baptist’s birthday
The birthday of St, John the Baptist – 7 July - is celebrated Saturday in the Prespa region for the ...
- 3:17 PM | Bulgaria’s PM Borissov: ‘16+1’ initiative aims to strengthen Europe
The China-CEEC Summit aims to strengthen Europe and enable less developed EU members to catch up the...
- 2:40 PM | PM Zaev: By joining forces Central, East European countries may attract new investments
By joining forces the Central, Eastern European countries may boost the exchange of people, goods an...
- 1:45 PM | Macedonia-Montenegro defense cooperation sets example for Western Balkan region
A delegation of Montenegro’s Ministry of Defense, led by State Secretary Slobodan Filipovic, on an i...
- 1:09 PM | Macedonian singer Vlatko Ilievski found dead in his car
Macedonian pop rock singer Vlatko Ilievski (33) was found dead in his car late Friday at about 23:00...