Skopje Summer 2018: Evening of French classical music
- Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:44 AM
Skopje, 8 July 2018 (MIA) – French cellist Frederique Legrand, accompanied by pianist Marija Vrskova and violinist Marko Pop Ristov, will give a concert late Sunday at Museum of the City of Skopje within the 2018 Skopje Summer.
The concert, dubbed ‘Evening of French Classical Music’ will offer compositions of Claude Debussy, Francois Couperin, Francis Poulenc…
Having started playing the piano at the age of 3, Frederique went on to complete her diploma at the Valenciennes Conservatoire, to obtain Bachelor of Music Degree from the Royal College of Music, under the instruction of Alexander Boyarsky, and in 2009, to finish her Masters Degree at the Royal College. lk/11:43
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:52 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader again calls for amnesty of those involved in parliament violent incidents
Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski reaffirmed Sunday his party’s demand for granting am...
- 4:13 PM | Turkey’s AK party nominates PM Yildirim for parliament speaker
Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday nominated Prime Minister Binali Yildi...
- 3:59 PM | Thai cave rescue: Six of 12 boys saved (UPD)
Divers have rescued six of the 12 boys trapped inside a cave in Thailand, officials say.
- 3:13 PM | First two Thai schoolboys rescued from flooded cave
The first two schoolboys have emerged from a flooded Thai cave after divers launched a daring and da...
- 3:05 PM | Majority of Macedonian citizens will ‘yes’ for the country’s future - DM Sekerinska
I am certain that the majority of citizens will vote ‘for’ the Macedonian identity, ‘for’ the Macedo...