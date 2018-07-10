Poetry evening with Lidija Dimkovska in Strumica
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 8:35 AM
Strumica, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - A poetry evening with Lidija Dimkovska - poet, prose author, literary theoretician and translator - was held within the 7. Strumica Open Festival on Monday evening.
"I arrived in Strumica at the age of 47, although I have seen half of the world. This year I arrived in the right place at the right time", said Dimkovska, who lives and works in Slovenia.
Poet Vanja Izova Veleva referred to Dimkovska's work, followed by reading of her verses and a presentation of young poets.
Dimkovska's works have been translated in more than 20 languages and she is the recipient of numerous literary awards. ik/08:34
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:49 PM | PM Zaev’s activities at Western Balkans Summit in London
Macedonian government delegation, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev kicked off Tuesday its activities...
- 4:35 PM | Macedonian airports handled over 1 million passengers by mid-2018
Exactly 1,041,583 passengers were handled at the two airports in Macedonia in the first months of 20...
- 3:54 PM | Macedonian Philharmonic's next concert season to offer variety of 'High Vibrations'
The Macedonian Philharmonic has announced its 2018-2019 concert season.
- 3:00 PM | Refrain from hate speech, inciting intolerance, urges PM Zaev
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday calls for refraining from hate speech and from inciting intoler...
- 2:16 PM | All 12 boys, their coach rescued from Thai cave
Thailand's navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave i...