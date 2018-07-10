Poetry evening with Lidija Dimkovska in Strumica

Strumica, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - A poetry evening with Lidija Dimkovska - poet, prose author, literary theoretician and translator - was held within the 7. Strumica Open Festival on Monday evening.

"I arrived in Strumica at the age of 47, although I have seen half of the world. This year I arrived in the right place at the right time", said Dimkovska, who lives and works in Slovenia.

Poet Vanja Izova Veleva referred to Dimkovska's work, followed by reading of her verses and a presentation of young poets.

Dimkovska's works have been translated in more than 20 languages and she is the recipient of numerous literary awards. ik/08:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.