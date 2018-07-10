Elena Moșuc: Artists are destined to bring joy to people

Ohrid, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – Romanian operatic soprano Elena Moșuc, who will open the 58th edition of the Ohrid Summer Festival with a performance at the Ancient Theater in Ohrid on July 12, is to arrive in Skopje on Tuesday.

The opera singer praised for her nuanced and expressive voice will be performing in Macedonia for the first time.

"Many musicians have gladly performed at this popular European festival. Personally, I have some distant relatives in Ohrid and I'm looking forward to singing for them and everyone else. Artists are destined to bring joy to people and I'm thankful for the invitation to perform at such a wonderful festival. It's a great honor for me," Moșuc said.



At the opening concert of this year's Ohrid Summer Festival, Moșuc will be joined on stage by Romanian tenor Călin Brătescu. The two opera stars will be directed by internationally renowned conductor Nicolae Moldoveanu. mr/13:45



