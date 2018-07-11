Exhibit, concert at Skopje Summer
- Wednesday, July 11, 2018 9:02 AM
Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - Exhibit by Tetovo artist Drenusha Palloshi and concert of Bulgarian pianist Dimcho Velichkov will be held in the framework of the Skopje Summer Festival on Wednesday.
Palloshi, 29, graduated at the Tetovo-based Faculty of Fine Arts. She will display works in acrylic on canvass titled "Musical Reminiscence in Painting".
Velichkov, 30, graduated and received his master's degree at the University of Music Performing Arts Vienna. He has held concerts in Europe, Canada and South Korea, and has won national and international awards. ik/08:59
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:13 PM | Secretary General Stoltenberg officially hands over NATO membership invitation to Macedonian PM Zaev
Macedonia’s accession to NATO will contribute to strengthening the stability and security of the Wes...
- 3:24 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs set to vote in favor of Declaration on Macedonia’s NATO membership
The opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs will vote in favor of a declaration on supporting Macedonia’s NATO mem...
- 2:46 PM | Ahmeti: Our dream Macedonia to join NATO comes true
I am very pleased to extend my greetings to all citizens in the Republic of Macedonia for receiving ...
- 2:41 PM | Greece's Katrougkalos: Name deal expected to produce economic benefits
The Prespa (name) agreement is beneficial for both countries and it can produce economic benefits wi...
- 2:36 PM | Arts colony brings together Macedonian and Greek artists
That art can unite people was proven once again, this time by six Macedonian and five Greek artists ...