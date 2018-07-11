Exhibit, concert at Skopje Summer

Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - Exhibit by Tetovo artist Drenusha Palloshi and concert of Bulgarian pianist Dimcho Velichkov will be held in the framework of the Skopje Summer Festival on Wednesday.

Palloshi, 29, graduated at the Tetovo-based Faculty of Fine Arts. She will display works in acrylic on canvass titled "Musical Reminiscence in Painting".

Velichkov, 30, graduated and received his master's degree at the University of Music Performing Arts Vienna. He has held concerts in Europe, Canada and South Korea, and has won national and international awards. ik/08:59

###

