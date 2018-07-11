Romanian artists 'honored' to open 58th Ohrid Summer Festival on Thursday

Ohrid, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - For us, it's a great honor to be entrusted with opening this year's Ohrid Summer Festival. We'll do our best to give the audience a concert to remember, pledged the stars of the opening concert of the 58th Ohrid Summer Festival.

Soprano Elena Moșuc will be joined on stage by Romanian tenor Călin Brătescu to open the annual event in the Macedonian city of Ohrid. The two opera stars will perform with the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, which will be conducted by internationally renowned conductor Nicolae Moldoveanu.

This will be their maiden concert in Macedonia, which will raise the festival's curtain in the next 40 days.

Speaking to reporters, Moșuc, Brătescu and Moldoveanu praised the beauty of Ohrid, the lake, the people and the country.

Moșuc, one of the most versatile sopranos in the world, said that she was thankful for being part of the long-running festival that had hosted a myriad of renowned artists.

"The nature here and the people are wonderful and we are looking forward to tomorrow's concert. We expect the audience to like the choice we made of opera pieces," Moșuc told a news conference on Wednesday in Ohrid.

The opening's repertoire features arias for sopranos, tenors and duos by Italian and French composers.

"Every open-air concert is not only an artistic event, but it is also a cultural phenomenon leaving space to connect the artists with the audience. In times of political turmoil in the continent, open-air concerts bring joy and sense of freedom," stated Moldoveanu.

On his part, tenor Brătescu said he felt 'blessed' to be able to both work and take some time off in Ohrid. "I'm more than positive that tomorrow evening we will have a marvelous concert," he said.

The 58th Ohrid Summer Festival opens on Thursday evening at the Antique Theater.

A reception for the artists will be organized later in the day by President Gjorge Ivanov, who serves as the patron of one of the leading festivals of chamber music and theater in the region and beyond. ba/14:33

