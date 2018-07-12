58. Ohrid Summer Festival begins
- Thursday, July 12, 2018 8:51 AM
Ohrid, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - The Ohrid Summer Festival begins on Thursday, including more than 800 artists from 27 countries, who will thrill audiences up to August 20.
Ohrid Summer merges music, theatre and art. It will host renowned names from the world of music, but also the best theatre companies, as well as exhibits of paintings, photographs and jewelry.
The festival's formal opening will take place in the Antique Theatre, Romanian soprano Elena Moșuc will be joined on stage by tenor Călin Brătescu, accompanied by the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, which will be conducted by internationally renowned conductor Nicolae Moldoveanu.
Festival patron, President Gjorge Ivanov, and Culture Minister Asaf Ademi will address the opening, while renowned Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski is to read this year's festival message.
The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Ohrid municipality and a number of sponsors. ik/08:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:13 PM | Secretary General Stoltenberg officially hands over NATO membership invitation to Macedonian PM Zaev
Macedonia’s accession to NATO will contribute to strengthening the stability and security of the Wes...
- 3:24 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs set to vote in favor of Declaration on Macedonia’s NATO membership
The opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs will vote in favor of a declaration on supporting Macedonia’s NATO mem...
- 2:46 PM | Ahmeti: Our dream Macedonia to join NATO comes true
I am very pleased to extend my greetings to all citizens in the Republic of Macedonia for receiving ...
- 2:41 PM | Greece's Katrougkalos: Name deal expected to produce economic benefits
The Prespa (name) agreement is beneficial for both countries and it can produce economic benefits wi...
- 2:36 PM | Arts colony brings together Macedonian and Greek artists
That art can unite people was proven once again, this time by six Macedonian and five Greek artists ...