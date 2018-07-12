58. Ohrid Summer Festival begins

Ohrid, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - The Ohrid Summer Festival begins on Thursday, including more than 800 artists from 27 countries, who will thrill audiences up to August 20.

Ohrid Summer merges music, theatre and art. It will host renowned names from the world of music, but also the best theatre companies, as well as exhibits of paintings, photographs and jewelry.

The festival's formal opening will take place in the Antique Theatre, Romanian soprano Elena Moșuc will be joined on stage by tenor Călin Brătescu, accompanied by the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, which will be conducted by internationally renowned conductor Nicolae Moldoveanu.

Festival patron, President Gjorge Ivanov, and Culture Minister Asaf Ademi will address the opening, while renowned Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski is to read this year's festival message.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Ohrid municipality and a number of sponsors. ik/08:49

