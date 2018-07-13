МИА Лого
Friday, July 13, 2018, 

The Glass Menagerie launches Ohrid Summer drama programme

Friday, July 13, 2018  11:59 AM

The Glass Menagerie launches Ohrid Summer drama programme

Ohrid, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - The drama programme of this year's Ohrid Summer begins with Friday's performance of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, directed by Sofija Risteska-Petruseva and produced by the Ohrid National Theatre.

The Glass Menagerie is a memory play by Tennessee Williams that premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame. In the play, he paints his autobiography through the relationships of the characters. The dominant mother tortures her children with constant plans for the future. She can’t understand that her desires, are the desires of the people that surround her. Tom plans his escape from the aggression filled home, he is a poet that loves adventures and wants to leave his mother and sister to follow his free spirit. Laura is a girl with a limp and a mental fragility that has never felt real love and lost hope that she’ll ever find love. With the coming of young Jim she is briefly infatuated, but then finds out that he is engaged to be married which crushes her.

The Glass Menagerie is a play about complexes, inferiority, insecurity and the cruelty of the man of our time, of people who have lost all solidarity and compassion for the weak ones. In this time of liberal capitalism humanity slowly disappears. The Glass Menagerie is a journey through complex family ties and a painful cry about a person’s inability to love.

Kire Miladinoski is the choreographer, Mihael Dimitrovski is the set designer, while Andrej Gjeorgievski is the costume designer. The cast includes Nikola Todoroski, Strezo Stamatovski, Adrijana Bilalovikj-Todoroska, Filip Kiprovski. ik/11:58

