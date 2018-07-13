First audio guide on archaeological site Stobi launched

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - The National Institution Stobi in cooperation with Skopje-based software company G6 Solutions developed first audio guide on archaeological site in Macedonia, which was launched on Thursday. Stobi Audio Guide application is available on Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Stobi Audio Guide contains all helpful information to explore the archaeological site, short history of the city and directions for movement across the site. The visitors will be able to download the application for free at the site’s entrance.

“Stobi Audio Guide will help every visitor to acquaint and to experience archaeological site of Stobi interactively and authentically, as the most popular archaeological site in the Republic of Macedonia. The Audio Guide is available in two languages, Macedonian and English,” said Mitko Tutkovski, acting director of National Institution Stobi.

Employees of the National Institution Stobi Dimitar Nikolovski, Misko Tutkovski, Goce Pavlovski and Silvana Blazevska are authors of the texts for audio guide app. Narrator in Macedonian is Slavica Babmova, while author of translations and English language narrator is Dimitar Nikolovski. sk/13:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.