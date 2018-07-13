Secret Ingredient to screen in Greek cinemas

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian director Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will begin screening in Greek cinema theaters on July 19. The film will have its wide-release premiere in Greece at Trianon, one of the oldest movie theaters in Athens.

Secret Ingredient is the first feature film co-produced by Macedonia and Greece and is the only Macedonian winner of the prestigious Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The movie has been shown at 24 film festivals around the world and won 9 international awards. It has also been available on the HBO GO and Cinema World channels and was screened before audiences in 17 cities across Macedonia.

The cast includes Blagoj Veselinov, Anastas Tanovski, Aksel Mehmet, Dime Iliev, Aleksandar Mikic, Miroslav Petkovic, and Simona Dimkovska.

Branislav Nikolov, Pece Trajkovski-Brada, and Goce Jovanovski scored the film, Dejan Dimeski is the director of photography, Martin Ivanov is the film editor, and Gjorce Stavreski wrote, directed, and produced the movie for Fragment Film from Skopje in coproduction with GRAAL S.A. from Athens, Greece. mr/18:20

