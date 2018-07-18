Letters of Tito's message being restored to mark Skopje's 1963 earthquake

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Letters of the widely known message of the Yugoslav president, Josip Broz Tito, after the devastating 1963 Skopje earthquake are being restored on the eastern façade of the Museum of the City of Skopje.

"Skopje was struck by an unseen catastrophe but we will rebuild it again. With the help of our entire community, it will become our pride and a symbol of brotherhood and unity, of Yugoslav and of world solidarity,” Tito said one day after the earthquake that killed over 1,000 people and left thousands homeless.

The letters have been made to resemble the original ones that stood on the building of the Old Railway Station from 1974 to 2001.

The inscription, which conveyed the statement of the Yugoslav president and witnessed the global solidarity to fully rebuild the destroyed city, was removed in 2001.

Tito's statement on the museum's wall, however, was still visible for almost ten years. It was completely removed after a reconstruction in 2010.

Official unveiling of the inscription will take place as part of activities to mark the 55th anniversary of the Skopje earthquake, organized by the Museum of the City of Skopje and the City of Skopje. ba/13:26

(Photo: MIA/Archive of the Museum of the City of Skopje)

