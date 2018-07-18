The Year of The Monkey vying for awards at three regional festivals

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian political satire The Year of The Monkey, helmed and written by Vladimir Blazevski, is vying for awards at three film festivals in the Balkan region, namely the festivals in Palic (Serbia), Pristina (Kosovo) and Herceg Novi (Montenegro).

The comedy is in official competition at the European Film Festival in Palic, which is set to be closed on July 20 with an awards ceremony.

On Thursday, The Year of The Monkey will have its premiere in Kosovo as part of the Pristina Film Festival. It is vying for the prizes in the Honey and Blood category with several regional movies.

The movie next will compete with other works at the upcoming Herceg Novi Film Festival on Aug. 1-9. Established in 1986, it is one of the oldest festivals in the region.

The Year of the Monkey, backed by Eurimages and a co-production of Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Kosovo, was premiered in Macedonia at the 21st Skopje Film Festival. It has its world premiere at the Moscow International Film Festival. ba/20:02

