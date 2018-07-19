Tanec concert, film screening at Skopje Summer
- Thursday, July 19, 2018 8:54 AM
Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - In the framework of Skopje Summer Festival, national ensemble of folk dances and songs Tanec will hold a vocal-instrumental concert at square Karpos Uprising on Thursday evening.
Film "Thelma" of Joachim Trier will be screened within the Cinema Cafe.
A confused religious girl tries to deny her feelings for a female friend who's in love with her. This causes her suppressed subconsciously-controlled psychokinetic powers to reemerge with devastating results. ik/08:53
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:30 AM | Macedonia could use Estonian experiences in digitization
Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski, who is taking part at an intern...
- 9:15 AM | Zaev tells possible referendum question, schedules new leaders’ meeting Thursday
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev following leaders’ meeting held late Wednesday told that wording of refere...
- 9:05 AM | Session on Electoral Code changes to resume
The Parliament is set to resume Thursday its 53. session, with changes to the Electoral Code on the ...
- 8:54 AM | Tanec concert, film screening at Skopje Summer
In the framework of Skopje Summer Festival, national ensemble of folk dances and songs Tanec will ho...
- 8:45 AM | Trump says he holds Putin 'personally responsible' for election meddling
US President Donald Trump has said he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible ...