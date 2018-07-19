МИА Лого
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 

Tanec concert, film screening at Skopje Summer

Tanec concert, film screening at Skopje Summer

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - In the framework of Skopje Summer Festival, national ensemble of folk dances and songs Tanec will hold a vocal-instrumental concert at square Karpos Uprising on Thursday evening.

Film "Thelma" of Joachim Trier will be screened within the Cinema Cafe.

A confused religious girl tries to deny her feelings for a female friend who's in love with her. This causes her suppressed subconsciously-controlled psychokinetic powers to reemerge with devastating results. ik/08:53

