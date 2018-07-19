1st Beach Film Festival opens in Ohrid

Ohrid, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The first-ever Beach Film Festival opens Thursday evening in Ohrid with the premiere of The Eight Commissioner, directed by Croatian filmmaker Ivan Salaj, who will attend the opening.

The four-day festival, which takes place on a famous beach on the coast of Lake Ohrid, features an official competition program of films by directors from Europe and beyond.

The festival also plans to attract film fans by screening films on a ship traveling from the city Ohrid to the beach that hosts the festival.

All screenings will be followed by concerts of Macedonian and international artists, including bands and DJs.

In addition to films, the 1st Beach Film Festival organizes daily activities, namely acting workshops for high school students, workshops on how to make a documentary, also workshops on direction, production, etc. ba/14:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.