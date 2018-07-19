Ademi-Romeo: Macedonia, Italy foster excellent cooperation in culture

Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia and Italy foster excellent cooperation in culture, which has been characterized by many projects and participation of Macedonian and Italian artists in events in the two countries, Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi and Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo concluded on Thursday at a meeting.

The fourth cooperation program in the sphere of culture, education and science between Macedonia and Italy for the period 2016-2019 was signed, said the Culture Ministry in a press release.

"Exchange of projects and artists in all spheres of culture, including protection of cultural heritage, theater, publishing and art has been enabled. Cooperation has been strengthened as regards film production, for which a contract was signed for co-production by the Italian Ministry of Culture's film directive and the Macedonian Film Agency," stated the press release.

In 2018, the Ministry adds, many activities were supported for promotion of Macedonian culture in Italy, including ballet plays, concerts by pianists, promotion of artists, etc. ba/16:31

