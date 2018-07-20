Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition titled “Toys and robots in artist books parchment concertina” will open Friday evening NLB Gallery. The event is organised by the Directorate for Culture and Art-Skopje in cooperation with the Macedonian Artists' Association (DLUM).

The author of the exhibition is the Serbian academic sculptor and painter Leposava Milosevic-Sibinovic. Artists from Serbia, Macedonia, France, Mexico, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, Armenia, Cuba, Croatia, Canada and Russia are also included in the project.

Additionally, romantic comedy 'Paris Can Wait' directed by Eleanor Coppola will be screened Friday evening within café-cinema programme in Suli An. sk/08:55

