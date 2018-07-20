Municipalities would take Skopje 2014 monuments, illegal procedures a problem

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Culture Minister Asaf Ademi said Friday the Skopje 2014 working group is active and has continually delivered its conclusions to the Government for further processing.

"The group is working hard and there are conclusions for some of the buildings within the project. The Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) has opened proceedings in certain cases, we are fully cooperating by supplying them with the documents they ask for," Minister Ademi told reporters at a debate on the draft-law on public interest in culture.

Minister's adviser Zlatko Teodosievski said there is interest from municipalities, such as Veles and Ohrid, for transfer of some monuments.

"There are several municipalities who would like to take over those monuments. However, the problem is the illegal erection of those monuments. If they are illegally erected in Skopje, then the same goes for Veles or Ohrid. I believe we will leave it to the Parliament to take a decision, because it is the only institution that has jurisdiction for those types of monuments," added Teodosievski. ik/12:53

