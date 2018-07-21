Pianist Vadym Kholodenko to give solo recital at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - Following last night’s performance together with the violinist Alena Baeva at the Ohrid Summer Festival, the Russian pianist Vadym Kholodenko is to give Saturday evening a solo recital in St. Sophia Church.

Vadym Kholodenko is fast building a reputation as one of the most musically dynamic, technically gifted performers of the new generation of pianists. Winner of the 2013 Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Kholodenko has begun to forge an international career throughout Europe, Asia and North America to great critical acclaim. Following the Cliburn Competition Kholodenko was appointed the first ever “Artist in Partnership” with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Through the years, Kholodenko has collaborated with distinguished conductors, orchestras and performers, such as Vadim Repin, Alena Baeva, Alexander Buzlov and many others. Kholodenko’s recordings for Harmonia Mundi include the Grieg Piano Concerto and Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra / Harth-Bedoya, which was released in August 2015 to critical acclaim and awarded “Editor’s Choice” in Gramophone “a truly outstanding recording”.

Saturday’s solo recital programme includes Frédéric Chopin’s nocturnes and Sergei Prokofiev’s piano sonatas. sk/13:56

###

