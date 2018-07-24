Concert of Spanish music at Skopje Summer
- Tuesday, July 24, 2018 8:59 AM
Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Spanish soprano Maria Eugenia Boix, accompanied on piano by her compatriot Anna Ferrer, will hold concert Winds from Spain: Song and Zarzuela in the Museum of the City of Skopje on Tuesday evening.
The programme includes pieces by Granados, Mompou, Turina, de Falla, Luna etc.
The concert, held within Skopje Summer Festival, is organized by the Skopje Culture and Art Office and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain. ik/08:58
