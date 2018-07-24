МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 

Concert of Spanish music at Skopje Summer

Tuesday, July 24, 2018  8:59 AM

Concert of Spanish music at Skopje Summer

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Spanish soprano Maria Eugenia Boix, accompanied on piano by her compatriot Anna Ferrer, will hold concert Winds from Spain: Song and Zarzuela in the Museum of the City of Skopje on Tuesday evening.

The programme includes pieces by Granados, Mompou, Turina, de Falla, Luna etc.

The concert, held within Skopje Summer Festival, is organized by the Skopje Culture and Art Office and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain. ik/08:58

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

World Cup oracle cat adopted by Russian family

Achilles, a white-furred Hermitage male cat, who g...

Sunken Russian warship off Korean island may carry $130B worth of gold

A South Korean company's claim to have found a sun...

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams 'proudly' seeking mental health help

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she ...

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton for new film

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton are to team up for t...

Saudi Arabia bans video games after children’s deaths

Saudi Arabia says it’s banning a long list of popu...

Top