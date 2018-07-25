Eclair of Marko Gjokovik wins PriFest award

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian short film "Eclair" written and directed by Marko Gjokovik has received the best film award in the "Middle Length Program" at the Prishtina International Film Festival - PriFest.

"Eclair" tells the story of Marko, son of the cook in the Marshal's villa, who gets a chance to try the food that has been cooked in front of his eyes all his life.

The cast includes David Teodosievski, Dina Jovevska, Zvezda Angelovska, Igor Angelov, Boris Damovski, Goran Trifunovski, Sara Klimoska and Emil Kostovski.

Eclari has also won the Grand Prix award at the 23. Nancy International Film Festival. ik/11:58

