Renowned literary critic Milan Gjurcinov dies aged 90

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Literary critic and university professor Milan Gjurcinov, a member of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, passed away yesterday aged 90.

He is widely recognized as 'the most subtle Macedonian literary critic' who had introduced a fresh spirit in interpreting literary works in compliance with European standards.

Gjurcinov was also an anthologist, literary theorist, and a scholar of Slavonic studies with an expertise on Russian literature, especially the works of Anton Chekhov, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Boris Pasternak, etc.

Also, academic Gjurcinov was a professor at the Faculty of Philology of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje and a founder of the Department of General and Comparative Literature.

The Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts and the Faculty of Philology will hold a commemorative session on Friday one day after the funeral in Skopje. ba/13:16

###

