Ohrid and Struga musicians to play Pink Floyd classics at Dolni Saraj

Ohrid, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – Eleven Ohrid and Struga musicians will hold a Pink Floyd tribute concert at the Dolni Saraj stage in Ohrid Thursday evening.

Performing at the 'NUMB: Tribute to Pink Floyd' concert will be Dimitri Alcev (guitar, vocals), Anatoli Arnaudski (guitar), Gjorgji Kalajdzievski (drums), Vladimir Krecoski (bass guitar), Nikola Josifoski (keyboards), Angelko Jovceski (percussion), Goran Papazoski (saxophone), Gjoko Taneski (vocals), and Ana Kostadinovska, Sara Nikolovska and Vesna Ilikj Pavlovska (backing vocals).

'NUMB: Tribute to Pink Floyd' will feature songs such as "Shine On You Crazy Diamond," "Learning to Fly," "Hey You," "Another Brick in the Wall," and twelve other cult classics.

Pink Floyd, one of the most influential and commercially successful bands in music history, became world-famous for their psychedelic rock music, philosophical lyrics, sonic experimentation, extended compositions, and elaborate live shows. mr/13:14



###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.