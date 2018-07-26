Poet Vladimir Martinovski to read in Demir Hisar tonight
- Thursday, July 26, 2018 4:37 PM
Demir Hisar, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – One of the events Demir Hisar is organizing as part of its 2018's City of Culture program is Thursday evening's poetry reading with Vladimir Martinovski, a leading contemporary Macedonian poet, fiction writer, essayist, literary theorist, critic, and translator.
Martinovski (b. 1974, Skopje) is the author of several poetry collections, including Sea Moon; Hidden Poems; Water and Earth and Fire and Air; Echo of Waves, Cat in Fog, and Sky without Stars.
He is the recipient of the Nova Makedonija short story award in 2009, the Miladinov Brothers poetry award in 2010, the Dimitar Mitrev literary criticism award in 2013, and the Knight of Macedonian Literature award in 2014. mr/16:37
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:36 PM | Top EU court voices doubts on Polish courts' independence
The European Union’s top court indicated that it agreed with the assessment of the EU’s executive th...
- 6:29 PM | PM Zaev: Without implementation of Prespa Agreement Macedonia cannot join EU, NATO
Without the name dispute settlement and implementation of the Prespa Agreement, Macedonia cannot exp...
- 5:57 PM | Vice-Premier Osmani meets Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Lixian
Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Yin Lixian discus...
- 5:36 PM | BRICS bloc signs declaration reaffirming multilateral trade as per WTO rules
Leaders of the BRICS bloc signed a declaration supporting an open and inclusive multilateral trading...
- 5:32 PM | Macedonia opens Chapter 23 of EU acquis this September
The calendar has been already determined for the European Commission’s screening process that should...