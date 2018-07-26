Poet Vladimir Martinovski to read in Demir Hisar tonight

Demir Hisar, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – One of the events Demir Hisar is organizing as part of its 2018's City of Culture program is Thursday evening's poetry reading with Vladimir Martinovski, a leading contemporary Macedonian poet, fiction writer, essayist, literary theorist, critic, and translator.

Martinovski (b. 1974, Skopje) is the author of several poetry collections, including Sea Moon; Hidden Poems; Water and Earth and Fire and Air; Echo of Waves, Cat in Fog, and Sky without Stars.

He is the recipient of the Nova Makedonija short story award in 2009, the Miladinov Brothers poetry award in 2010, the Dimitar Mitrev literary criticism award in 2013, and the Knight of Macedonian Literature award in 2014. mr/16:37

###

