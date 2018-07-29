German musicians Turku and Chernyavska, theatre play "Strangers" at Ohrid Summer

Ohrid, 29 July 2018 (MIA) - German artists Rudens Turku on violin and Milana Chernyavska on piano will take the stage at Ohrid Summer Festival on Sunday. The programme includes pieces by Grieg, Beethoven and Dvorak.

German violinist Rubens Turku experiences his debut in America, after which his concert activity takes a swing and he appears in the biggest concert halls in the world, and at the most prestigious music festivals in Germany. On these performances, Turku appears as a soloist and chamber musician with performers such as Julia Fischer, Alban Gerhard, Anna Chumachenko, Milanа Chernyavska, and a number of significant musical ensembles and orchestras. His discography covers several CD’s well received by listeners and the professional public. He is also successful in the field of educational activity. Turk is a professor at the State Conservatory in Vorarlberg, Austria, at the Perrosi Academy in Biella, Italy, and regularly holds master classes in several countries around the world.

Milana Chernyavska, a German artist with Ukrainian roots, has established herself as one of the leading pianists of our times, already looking back on an impressive career. She appears regularly at international festivals and major music centers around the world. Her artistic achievements were honored with numerous national and international awards. Apart from her solo career, Milana Chernyavska is a celebrated chamber musician. Her discography now contains more than twenty CDs which have been published with leading labels. Her recordings received international prizes. Milana Chernyavska is a sought after teacher at international master classes as well as a jury member at various prestigious piano competitions.

Play "Strangers" of Skopje-based Drama Theatre is directed by Nela Vitosevik, upon text "Perfect Strangers" by Filippo Bologna.

What happens if you secretly peek into another person’s phone? Facing the truth solves or opens a new problem. How much the truth about the other directly invades his/her personal space and how much it affects the space of the others? Does facing the truth make us better people? Are mobile phones our “black boxes”!? How much do these “black boxes” alienate us from each other?

“Perfect strangers” is a “drama-media” in which seven people play a game where they exchange text messages, conversations, photos, social media in this way exposing private information, opening painful subjects and creating conflict situations. There is a juxtaposition of the private and public presentation of a person. Parallel action creates epic stage narration that grows continuously. All in the name of truth. Facing the truth is followed by post-truth, a state in which facts matter less than one’s emotions and personal beliefs.

In today’s world the role of technology in search of the truth is presented by the leaks of confidential documents on a global level. Is the world a better place with the existence of WikiLeaks? Does facing the truth make us better people?

The cast includes Igor Angelov, Irena Ristik, Biljana Dragicevik-Projkovska, Zoran Ljutkov, Sanja Arsovska, Filip Trajkovic, Predrag Pavlovski.

Viktorija Rangelova is the dramaturg, Konstantin Trpenoski is the set designer, Roza Trajceska-Ristovska is the costume designer, while Ognen Anastasovski is the music author. ik/10:26

