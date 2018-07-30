Chamber Orchestra of Macedonia’s Music Youth to perform at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Chamber Orchestra of Macedonia’s Music Youth is to perform Monday evening at the Ohrid Summer Festival featuring selected music works by Vivaldi, Arensky, Bartok, Piazzolla, Blazy and Grieg.

The Chamber Orchestra of Macedonia’s Music Youth “Sasha Nikolovski-Gjumar” was founded more than 30 years ago, as the first segment of the Macedonia’s music youth Summer Music Camp in 1986.

Today this ensemble is the first and only one of its kind in the region of Southeast Europe. The members are students from the Faculty of Music Arts in Skopje, but it can often meet young musicians from other countries. The Chamber Music Orchestra of Macedonia’s music youth with its performing throughout this period has been imposed as an ensemble with highly professional qualities.

Conductors and artistic directors of the orchestra were significant names from the Macedonian music scene – Fimcho Muratovski, Gorjan Korunovski, Sasha Nikolovski-Gjumar, Vanja Nikolovski-Gjumar, Miroslav Spasov, Borjan Canev, Bisera Chadlovska, Oleg Kondratenko, but also famous foreign conductors such as Arild Remmereit, Misha Katz, Gianluca Martenengi and others. So far, the orchestra has performed more than 90 concerts, greatly accepted by listeners and critics, and has won national awards and recognitions. sk/10:26

