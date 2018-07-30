Festival '10 Days of Krusevo Republic' opens on August 1

Krusevo, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The 51st '10 Days of Krusevo Republic', an annual cultural manifestation held in the town of Krusevo, opens on August 1 with a flag-raising ceremony, it was announced on Monday.

The event this years marks the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the 40th anniversary of the traditional cavalry march.

10 Days of Krusevo Republic, which runs until August 10, features a myriad of observances, including an event observing Vlach culture, a manifestation dedicated to Hungarian culture, plays, concerts, races, exhibitions, etc.

"This year we expects the number of tourists flocking to Krusevo to increase for the 10 Days of Krusevo Republic festival," Krusevo Mayor Tome Hristoski told a news conference on Monday.

The opening on Wednesday features an improvised attack on Krusevo, which was captured by rebels in 1903 from Ottoman authorities ruling present day Macedonia. They proclaimed a republic, which lasted for ten days, from Aug. 3 until Aug. 13.

On August 2, President Gjorge Ivanov will deliver an address at an event marking the Ilinden Uprising at the famous site dubbed Meckin Kamen. ba/15:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.