Croatia declares Day of Condolences for Oliver Dragojevic

Split, 30 July 2018 (MIA) – Croatia has declared Tuesday, July 31, to be a National Day of Condolences for Croatian singer-songwriter Oliver Dragojevic. He passed away early Sunday at the age of 70.

The Croatian flag will be flown at half-mast Tuesday on all government buildings all over the country, according to local media.

In Croatia, unlike its National Day of Mourning, earlier planned events do not get canceled on a National Day of Condolences.

Dragojevic died Sunday morning in a hospital in Split. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer a year ago.

His funeral service will be held in his native Vela Luka on the island of Korcula on Wednesday, Croatia Week reports.

Groups of people in Zadar and Split gathered on Sunday evening to pay their respects to Dragojevic by singing his songs.

According to the Associated Press, Dragojevic gained a huge following in the former Yugoslavia with his romantic hits sung in a specific Dalmatian dialect of Croatian.

The singer-songwriter remained popular among former Yugoslavs, AP writes, even after the country broke up in a war in the 1990s.

According to Hina, Dragojevic had a career spanning four decades and was considered one of the most iconic music stars in Croatia and the Croatian diaspora around the world.

He was one of the few Croatian musicians who had performed at the Carnegie Hall in New York, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Olympia in Paris and the Sydney Opera House. mr/16:35

