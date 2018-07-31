Skopje Summer to close with Music Youth's chamber orchestra concert at Suli An

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – The Music Youth of Macedonia's Chamber Orchestra will hold a concert at Skopje's Suli An on Tuesday at 8:30 pm, wrapping up this year's Skopje Summer festival.

The 39th edition of the festival began on June 21, celebrating World Music Day and the start of summer, and offered more than 60 events staged by a total of almost 1000 local and foreign performers.

Organized by the Skopje Directorate of Arts and Culture (SDAC), the Skopje Summer Festival is estimated to have had between 20,000 and 30,000 visitors this year.

Many festival events were free and held in open spaces.

"At times," SDAC's director Nikola Gligorov told MIA, "there wasn't enough room for all the audience."

Skopje Summer keeps drawing new audiences each year. According to Gligorov, not only do young people visit jazz and pop concerts but they also come to classical music events, art exhibitions, and film screenings.

The organizers have already started planning next year's jubilee edition of the festival—the 40th—with talks underway with foreign cultural centers and embassies for possible sponsorships and bringing in international acts. mr/14:29

